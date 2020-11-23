DUBAI: Israel’s largest airline El AL will operate 14 weekly flights to Dubai from December 13. The carrier’s schedule will include three flights to be operated on Sundays and Thursdays with double daily flights on other days of the week.
The flights will be operated by the airline's 737-900 aircraft as well as the airline's newest aircraft – the 787 Dreamliner.
“Three months after the historic first commercial flight ever between Israel and the UAE and the first Israeli flight to overfly Saudi Arabia, we are pleased to announce the start of our scheduled flights to the UAE,” said Michael Strassburger, VP Commercial at EL AL, in a statement.
“We are excited to serve our customers on the nonstop flights to Dubai. We will integrate the Dreamliner aircraft within our operations and offer our passengers attractive prices in all classes of service,” he added.
The flights will be operated subject to the required regulatory approvals by the relevant authorities, said EL Al.
The airline also said that until the mutual visa entry agreement enters into force between the countries, or until there is another bilateral solution, Israeli travelers can enter the United Arab Emirates with a foreign passport that allows entry to the destination and/or receive a valid visa prior to the flight.