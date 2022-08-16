Dubai: Emirates will introduce its flagship A380 services to Bengaluru from October 30. This makes Bengaluru the second city in India to be served by Emirates’ A380 aircraft after Mumbai.
“The aircraft upgrade will allow customers travelling to and from the South Indian city to enjoy its signature services across a broader network,” said the airline in a statement.
Emirates has been deploying the world’s largest commercial aircraft to an expanded list of destinations to meet high customer demand, boosting capacity on a single flight by up to 45 per cent more than the Boeing 777 aircraft. Destinations served by the A380 aircraft currently stand at over 30 airports across six continents for August, with a total of over 130 destinations in the airline’s worldwide network.
Flights from Dubai to Bengaluru currently cost between Dh400-Dh600, with Emirates charging more than Dh900 for an economy seat. Emirates fares are seen coming down to Dh815 on November 1, a day after the scheduled launch of the A380.
The daily A380 flights will operate as EK568/569 in a three-class configuration, offering seats in Economy, in addition to Premium Economy, Business and First. The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement its existing services, EK564/565 and EK566/567, each also operating daily with the Boeing 777. Flights EK564/565 will operate a mix of Boeing 777-200LR and Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, while EK566/567 will offer seats in First, Business, and Economy aboard a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.