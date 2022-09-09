Europe’s got a space issue

The chaos that reigned at airports in Europe through summer should, ideally, have translated into building new, or refreshing existing ones. But Europe’s running out of options.



“Europe has little room to expand existing or develop new airports,” said Abdo Kardous of Hill International. “And with a strong growing demand for shipping, high-speed rail, an extensive rail corridor and highways, there are alternative options for travel.”



The ground situation in the US is a whole lot different. “Major development programmes are planned or underway at JFK, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Austin, Houston and Atlanta,” the official added.



“However, their aviation infrastructure sector is primarily focused on capital improvement projects, renovations and expansions to existing facilities.”



India, China and Indonesia will experience growth for airports, given that free land is not an issue. “India has announced that they will build at least 100 greenfield airports, while China is considering nearly 400 additional airports,” said Krdous. “Given its vast stretch of islands from east to west, Indonesia is also another potential investment destination.”

