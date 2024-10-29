Etihad Airways launched flights to Al Alamein (DBB), the gateway to Egypt’s northern coast with the Mediterranean, and within reach of the historic city of Alexandria. This comes a day after the UAE national carrier upped its daily service to North America with A350 service to Toronto, Canada.

The Egypt route debuts in July 2025, providing guests with nonstop access to the Al Sahel region. “We are excited to be adding Al Alamein to our ever-growing list of destinations,” said Antonoaldo Neves, CEO of Etihad Airways.

The announcement is just the latest new route unveiled by Etihad, with the promise of several more to come before the end of 2024.

Etihad Airways said it deployed a larger Airbus A350 on its daily service to Toronto to meet growing demand, having also expanded its service to Boston, with daily flights set to commence on November 1, just six months after its inaugural flight to Massachusetts.

Toronto service now offers 44 seats in the airline’s latest A350 Business cabin. Image Credit: Etihad Airways

Growing US demand

Toronto Pearson Airport welcomed the arrival of the airline’s first Airbus A350 over the weekend, marking a further upgrade to Etihad’s daily services between Abu Dhabi and Canada.

Arik De, the airline’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, said, “We have seen significant demand on our Boston and Toronto routes. This expanding capacity gives our North American corporate and leisure travellers greater choice and flexibility when planning trips to the UAE and beyond to the Gulf region and the Indian subcontinent.”

The airline now flies 42 times a week to North America: twice daily to New York JFK, and daily to Boston, Chicago, Toronto and Washington DC, it said in a statement.

“The introduction of our A350 to Toronto and expanding to daily services to Boston reflect our ambitious growth plans in 2024, set to take another major leap at the end of November when we announce an exciting lineup of new destinations,” stated De.