Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier announced Thursday it has opened the doors to its new lounge at London Stansted Airport. The airline said it has invested more than GBP 4 million (Dh19.4 million) to design the 900-square-metre lounge that can accommodate up to 125 guests, including First and Business Class customers and Emirates Skywards members.

Mohammed Mattar, Divisional Senior Vice President Airport Services at Emirates said, “Emirates has been serving London Stansted since 2018, and the airport remains a vital gateway for our customers across the southern region of the UK.” He added, “The new lounge is a testament to our brand promise of always flying customers better – in the air and on-ground.”

The new lounge in Stansted is the sixth dedicated lounge in the UK, including London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Manchester.

Gareth Powell, Managing Director at Stansted Airport, said, “The 14 weekly flights between London Stansted and Dubai have been extremely popular with travellers since day one, not just to the Middle East, but right across the globe thanks to the airline’s huge worldwide route network.”

The airline has been facilitating tourism and trade in the UK since 1987. The airline operates 133 weekly flights to the country, including a double-daily Boeing 777 service to/from London Stansted. The airline also serves the UK with flights to London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, and Edinburgh (starting November 4).

Premium travel