Boeing Co. said it’s instituting a range of cost-cutting measures as the planemaker prepares for a drawn-out and expensive strike by workers at its main hub near Seattle, including a hiring freeze and temporary furloughs “for many employees.”

Chief Financial Officer Brian West laid out the steps in a memo to employees shared with Bloomberg News, in which he informed workers of the necessary and “immediate” actions to support the company’s recovery.

The sweeping measures also include a halt of non-essential travel, pausing any pay increase associated with promotions, cutting back outlays for air shows and charitable donations and “significant reductions in supplier expenditures.” The planemaker will stop issuing “a majority” of its supplier purchase orders for the 737, 767 and 777 jetliner programs affected by the walkout, according to the memo.

“Our business is in a difficult period,” West said in the memo. “This strike jeopardizes our recovery in a significant way and we must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future.”

Roughly 33,000 workers represented by the International Association of Machinists And Aerospace Workers, or IAM District 751, brought Boeing’s jetliner factories in the Puget Sound to a standstill last week after they overwhelmingly rejected a proposal that would have boosted wages 25% over four years.

IAM District 751 said in a statement that its negotiating committee will enter mediation with Boeing on Tuesday in the US. It noted that in mediation, the mediator doesn’t have the authority to force either side to agree on specific terms of a contract, but rather serves as a neutral party that works to help both sides reach agreement.

The steps laid out by West underscore the difficult financial position in which Boeing finds itself, with its credit rating at risk of dropping below investment grade and the company bleeding cash as aircraft output sputters.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Ken Herbert estimates Boeing will burn about $500 million in cash each week that workers remain on picket lines.

Other actions that Boeing will undertake include the elimination of first and business-class travel, including for senior executives, releasing non-essential contractors and pausing team-event spending, according to the memo.

Boeing’s shares fell 1.5% as of 11:47 a.m. in New York.