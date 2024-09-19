Abu Dhabi: UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways is celebrating 20 years of connecting Abu Dhabi and India by offering a 20 per cent discount on flights to the destination it flies to India from Abu Dhabi. According to the airline, the offer is valid for a limited time. The sale runs from September 19 to 21 for travel from October 1, this year to March 15, 2025.

The airline now operates 176 flights per week to 11 destinations across India, offering connectivity to the Middle East, Europe and North America for Indian travellers.

Since its launch on September 26, 2004, Etihad has flown more than 172,000 flights and connected more than 26 million passengers between India, the UAE and beyond.

Etihad first launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, which New Delhi quickly followed on December 1, 2004.

The airline’s network has significantly expanded over the subsequent decades, and following the addition of flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Jaipur earlier this year, Etihad now flies to 11 gateways in India.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said, “India is a strategically important market for Etihad, and we’re extremely proud to be celebrating 20 years of flying to this incredible country. When the young and ambitious Etihad launched flights to Mumbai in 2004, it was Etihad’s 8th global destination, and since then, we’ve expanded to 80 destinations with a vision to offer 125 destinations by 2030.”

Expanding offerings

Etihad also expanded seat capacity between Abu Dhabi and India this year, with additional flight frequencies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Compared to last summer, the airline is now operating more than 50 extra flights per week to India, providing more convenient departure timings and, therefore, more flexibility with onward connections.

“This year, we are proud to offer Indian travellers a greater number of flight options from 11 gateways across India making Etihad the leading airline for connectivity for Indian travellers to the Middle East, Europe and North America,” said Neves.

The airline launched its 20-year celebrations with the Airbus A380 commencing operations between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi three times per week until the end of the year.

“Travellers wishing to make the most of the sale can take advantage of incredible fares to worldwide destinations such as the historic city of Boston and New York in the US, Paris, or London,” the airline said in a statement.

Powerful partnerships