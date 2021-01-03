Dubai: Emirates airline will deploy its latest flagship A380 aircraft with new premium economy seats to London.
Starting from January 4, the aircraft will depart Dubai daily at 14:30 hours, arriving at 18:20 hours in London Heathrow. The return flight departs London at 20:20 hours and arrives in Dubai the next day at 07:20 hours.
Emirates, which unveiled the service last week, said it would offer these seats as spot upgrades for customers on a discretionary basis for now.
Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with five daily flights of which four are operated with an A380. The airline also operates 10 flights a week to Manchester, and daily flights to both Birmingham and Glasgow.
The carrier currently serves 99 cities across the globe.