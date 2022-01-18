Dubai: Emirates announced on Tuesday that due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports, flights to the some US destinations will be suspended from 19 January.
The airline added that this suspension would be in force until further notice.
The airports are Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).
Customers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above airports will not be accepted at the point of origin, Emirates added in an update on their website. Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington DC (IAD) continue to operate as scheduled.
The airline added that affected customers should simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans.