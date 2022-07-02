Dubai: An Emirates airline flight to Brisbane experienced a technical fault during the cruise, a spokesperson confirmed on Saturday.
“Our flight EK430 flying from Dubai to Brisbane on 1 July experienced a technical fault during the cruise," said an airline spokesperson.
"The aircraft landed safely in Brisbane and all passengers disembarked as scheduled," the spokesperson added.
Emirates said that the aircraft will remain in Brisbane for assessment and repairs.
As per earlier media reports, the plane's fuselage got damaged after a wheel exploded in the undercarriage of the aircraft.
Emirates restarted daily flights to Sydney and four weekly flights to Melbourne in November, following the easing of travel restrictions in Australia.