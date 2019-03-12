Training academy open to issuing licences to people who want to fly aircraft

Dubai: Electric airplanes will take to the skies in UAE later this year and some residents may just be fortunate enough to fly them.

The Academy of Technical Training (ATT) has just confirmed that private individuals, as young as 14 years old, can start securing a licence to fly an electric-powered plane in October

However, the permit will be issued only after a flight training or course is completed at the Flight Club in Ghantoot, officials at the ATT told state news agency WAM.

During the training, students will be able to operate an eco-friendly flying machine called Alpha Electro. The Dh400,000 plane has an airframe made in Slovenia but it is assembled in the UAE.

It can fly over 13,000 feet for an hour and 30 minutes, and reach a cruising speed of 180 kilometres per hour, using two lithium batteries.

“The aircraft, including the batteries and engines, is entirely assembled in the UAE by Emirati hands,” said Lahej Saif Al Falasi, chairman of ATT.

Al Falasi said the aircraft is “completely safe,” citing that it is already licensed internationally. It has undergone flight tests in the UAE, United States and Germany.

“The aircraft is completely safe, with zero [carbon dioxide] emissions and minimum noise,” he said. “It is really a source of pride to see creative Emiratis contributing to the service of humanity by bringing what was once perceived as science fiction into reality,” he added.