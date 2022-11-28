Aviation buffs can check out the First, business and Premium Economy class features offered by Emirates can be felt in VR/AR mode before booking their tickets. This comes courtesy of the first ’Emirates World’ retail store.

Dubai’s flagship airline opened the store and its experiences at the Jumeirah Town Centre. Customers can shop for all their travel needs in a lounge-like environment at the airline’s redesigned 3,000-square-foot retail store.

Emirates World was inaugurated by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines and Group. Tim Clark, President of Emirates airline, and several senior executives were in attendance.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said, “The opening of this latest concept store is an expression of our retail vision for the future and marks the first of several stores we’ll be opening in the coming years across our network.”

AR/VR experience

The centrepiece of the Emirates World product experience is the in-store Premium Economy class seat display. “Customers can relax, recline and experience premium economy, so they know what to expect when travelling in the sought-after cabin class,” said the airline.

Passengers who prefer a virtual experience can take selfies against a selection of Emirates product backdrops, including the A380 onboard lounge and First Class private suites, with the latest interactive screen technology.

“Our functional space will also allow customers to discover our products like Premium Economy seats, in addition to a host of other experiences,” said Kazim. Customers can also enjoy the airline’s onboard cabins with VR offering life-size experiences as they immerse themselves in their surroundings.

Retail strategy

The new store is also part of the company’s larger retail strategy to make the store experience more convenient, engaging and personal. The airline company said it plans to roll out the Emirates World stores concept across the network over the next three years. The retail store experience models will fall into three categories: the full-fledged Emirates World concept, the Travel Store model, and Travel Kiosks.

Consultants will be on hand at Emirates World to provide expert advice for customers’ end-to-end travel needs without taking multiple tokens, said the airline. Team sizes have also been doubled at the Emirates World Store to ensure fast-moving queries and shorter wait times.