They will jointly promote Abu Dhabi as a prime destination as an immediate priority

Dnata will oversee Etihad Holidays' operations in London. They will work on promoting travel to Abu Dhabi and a visit to its attractions. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abi Dhabi: Etihad Holidays has struck a partnership with dnata Travel Group, by which the latter will oversee its sale and service, ground product and brand marketing in the UK.

The initial priority of the partnership will be to "promote Abu Dhabi", and showcase its cultural, historic, sport and leisure and entertainment attractions to a wide range of age groups and traveller types. Etihad Holidays will be sold primarily via an enhanced website and UK-based contact centre.

“We look forward to welcoming travellers to our home, Abu Dhabi, when the world is ready to travel again," said Hareb Al Muhairy, senior vice president Destination and Leisure Management, Etihad Airways. "Our new partner - dnata Travel Group - will act as the essential link between Etihad Holidays and the consumer, while providing full support of our marketing and distribution activities in the UK.”

Campaign rollout

In the next few weeks, several brand marketing strategies are to be unveiled to British holidaymakers.

“For a number of years, Etihad Holidays offered a comprehensive range of packages to Abu Dhabi,” said John Bavan, CEO of dnata Travel Group. “Our focus is to grow from that strong foundation and use our tour operating and brand-building expertise to further increase arrival numbers into the UAE capital.