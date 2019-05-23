Passengers flying out this weekend advised to check with airline for updates

Dubai Airport passport control. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Also in this package Some flights shift to DWC as Dubai International Airport's runway closes for maintenance

Dubai: Passengers travelling out of Dubai have been advised that another airport runway will be closed this weekend for maintenance works, and this could lead to flights being cancelled.

The Dubai Airports confirmed on Thursday that Dubai International’s northern runway will be shut down for a few hours on Friday, Sunday and Monday. The closure will run from 5pm to 7pm on May 24, from 4pm to 7pm on May 26 and from 5pm to 7pm on May 27.

The upcoming closures will prompt airlines to cancel a few flights a day at Dubai International, according to at least one airline.

The passenger hub’s southern runway is currently closed for a major rehabilitation project. Engineers and maintenance personnel started the closure of the southern runway on April 16 and that section of the airport will remain closed until May 30.

A flydubai spokesperson, however, assured that their operations at Dubai World Central will not be affected.

“flydubai has been working to minimise disruption to its passengers and is in contact with passengers whose flights have been cancelled. Passengers are being accommodated on the next available flight or offered a refund,” the airline told Gulf News.

The Dubai Airports said that the new closures have been “carefully planned” and will be carried out during the least busy periods of the day. The authority is also in close coordination with the airlines to ensure there is minimal impact on passengers and flight operations.