Access lounge facilities for Dh130

Travellers would have to pay Dh 130 to use the lounge facilities for one to two hours and Dh 145 for two-three hours. A 20 per cent discount has been made available for members of PPG’s loyalty programme - Smart Traveller.

(from left) Mei Mei Song, Plaza Premium Group Global Brand Director & Product Transformation, Okan Küfeci. Plaza Premium Group Senior Vice President - Europe,Middle East and Africa, Plaza Premium Group and Alison MACDONALD, Dubai Airports’ VP Commercial Management formally launch "Their Patio" first arrival lounge by Plaza Premium Group at Dubai International Airport Terminal-3. Image Credit: Guests at the launch of "Their Patio" first arrival lounge by Plaza Premium Group at Dubai International Airport Terminal-3. Image Credit: View gallery as list

The 523 square metre DXB arrivals venue features a concierge service, two meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and three phone booths for private calls. There is also a print room, conference room, business consultancy services for all PRO services, visa inquiries, accountancy, and facility to reclaim VAT. It also has a pop-up area for small exhibitions and retail brands.

With the opening of ‘Their Patio’, DXB now has three dedicated lounges for passengers at the Arrival terminal. Earlier this year, the Jumeirah Group also unveiled a new arrivals lounge exclusively for its hotel guests at Dubai International Terminal 3. Those using the Al Majlis VIP Terminal can avail of the option of speedy check-in, immigration and baggage clearance, and assistance with travel documentation while relaxing in the luxury lounges.

We aim to build a community of global and frequent travellers who will not only use the airport to travel but view it as an ideal workspace. The lounge is designed to ensure passengers and airport staff enjoy a multitude of services under one roof. - Okan Kufeci, Senior Vice-President EMEA at Plaza Premium Group

The new lounge merges two concepts. “The facility is great for transit passengers, especially for CEOs who have a few hours of transit time,” said Mei Mei Song, Plaza Premium Group Global Brand Director. “They can use this space to meet with their Dubai-based teams, making the best use of their time in the city.

“I’ve transited through DXB several times. Given the Dubai time zone’s advantage, passengers can benefit from a space like this and get their work done during that short transit instead of stressing out about their upcoming check-in time.”

About 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport during the half-term school holidays, between October 21 and October 30, the international hub announced last week. In May, DXB raised its full-year 2022 passenger number forecasts to 58.3 million after a sharp increase in traffic during Q2-2022. The earlier 2022 estimates were for 55.1 million passengers.