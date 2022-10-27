Dubai: A first-of-a-kind Arrival lounge fitted with a co-working space opened at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) Terminal 3. Nestled between the Carrefour and the Dubai Duty-Free stores in the Arrivals terminal, ‘Their Patio’ arrivals lounge offers travellers a sleek collaborative workspace and a lot of amenities to relax over.
It’s set up and managed by Hong Kong-based Plaza Premium Group (PPG), which has airport hospitality services in over 250 locations at more than 70 airports, including one at the DXB international departures Terminal 3.
Access lounge facilities for Dh130
Travellers would have to pay Dh 130 to use the lounge facilities for one to two hours and Dh 145 for two-three hours. A 20 per cent discount has been made available for members of PPG’s loyalty programme - Smart Traveller.
The 523 square metre DXB arrivals venue features a concierge service, two meeting rooms, co-working spaces, and three phone booths for private calls. There is also a print room, conference room, business consultancy services for all PRO services, visa inquiries, accountancy, and facility to reclaim VAT. It also has a pop-up area for small exhibitions and retail brands.
With the opening of ‘Their Patio’, DXB now has three dedicated lounges for passengers at the Arrival terminal. Earlier this year, the Jumeirah Group also unveiled a new arrivals lounge exclusively for its hotel guests at Dubai International Terminal 3. Those using the Al Majlis VIP Terminal can avail of the option of speedy check-in, immigration and baggage clearance, and assistance with travel documentation while relaxing in the luxury lounges.
We aim to build a community of global and frequent travellers who will not only use the airport to travel but view it as an ideal workspace. The lounge is designed to ensure passengers and airport staff enjoy a multitude of services under one roof.
The new lounge merges two concepts. “The facility is great for transit passengers, especially for CEOs who have a few hours of transit time,” said Mei Mei Song, Plaza Premium Group Global Brand Director. “They can use this space to meet with their Dubai-based teams, making the best use of their time in the city.
“I’ve transited through DXB several times. Given the Dubai time zone’s advantage, passengers can benefit from a space like this and get their work done during that short transit instead of stressing out about their upcoming check-in time.”
About 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport during the half-term school holidays, between October 21 and October 30, the international hub announced last week. In May, DXB raised its full-year 2022 passenger number forecasts to 58.3 million after a sharp increase in traffic during Q2-2022. The earlier 2022 estimates were for 55.1 million passengers.
“Their Patio is a testament to the energy of the aviation community,” said Mei Mei “During its toughest time, we were still pushing through, and we are still innovating. The plans for the space were drawn up during a time when the aviation industry was at a global standstill.”