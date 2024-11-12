Khordha (Odisha): Vistara’s previous flight from Odisha took off for Delhi Monday evening, marking the end of the airline’s operations from the state ahead of its merger with Air India.

The flight, UK 782, departed from Odisha’s Biju Patnaik International Airport at 8.30 pm and landed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at 10.55 pm, ANI has reported.

This flight was one of the final departures before the full merger of Vistara with Air India.

Vistara thanked passengers for their continued support. “Thank you for being part of this unforgettable journey and showering us with your #VistaraLove. We will forever cherish these memories. Please follow @airindia for all the latest updates,” Vistara tweeted in a post on X (previously known as Twitter).

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA), will fully merge with Air India, which Tata Group also owns.

Moreover, SIA also announced plans to invest an additional INR 31.9 million in the Tata Group-owned entity. SIA will hold a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India. The investment includes SIA’s 49% stake in Vistara and INR 20.5 million in cash in exchange for a 25.1% equity interest in the enlarged Air India.

The unified Air India offers customers greater connectivity, with access to over 90 domestic and international destinations and 800 more through codeshare and interline partners.