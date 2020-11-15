Dubai: Domus Group, the organizer of the Dubai HeliShow, on Sunday said the event’s 8th edition would be held in the “state-of-the-art” Emirates Flight Training Academy, located in Dubai South.
In July, Domus moved the exhibition to 2021 from its original schedule set in November this year to allow for smooth transition and implementation of changes, as well as give global participants more time to prepare for the event.
“Hosting the Dubai HeliShow is an opportunity for the Emirates Flight Training Academy to globally showcase our world-class infrastructure and capabilities to train aspiring airline pilots, as well as display our capacity to support initiatives in the UAE that are geared towards advancing the aviation industry as a whole,” said Abdulla Al Hammadi, Vice President, Emirates Flight Training Academy.
“We look forward to working closely with the Domus Group’s team on the programme and delivering on the blueprint for success,” he added.
The Dubai HeliShow next year will feature a series of in-depth technical sessions to shed light on major opportunities and key challenges that are redefining and transforming the global helicopter industry today.