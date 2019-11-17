ABU DHABI: Mubadala Investment Company, the investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi government, has announced the launch of Sanad, a new company designed to foster Abu Dhabi’s long-term growth in the global aerospace and industrial services sectors.

Sanad will integrate Sanad Aerotech, the specialist aircraft engine MRO business; Sanad Powertech, the energy and industrial MRO service provider; and Sanad Capital (formerly known as Sanad Aero Solutions), a dedicated leasing partner for the global aerospace industry. In a statement released Sunday, Mubadala said the new company “will provide holistic and comprehensive solutions to support its customers.”

“Sanad will spearhead Mubadala’s strategic investments in key technologies and capabilities to enhance and strengthen its global positioning,” said Badr Al Olama, Head of Mubadala Aerospace. “As a trusted partner providing holistic services in aviation and industrial MRO, engine financing, and leasing, Sanad will play a key role in promoting Abu Dhabi as a global aerospace hub.”