Dubai: The airport services firm dnata’s Canadian joint venture has won a five-year ground handling license, and will establish operations at Vancouver International Airport.
GTA dnata expects to begin operations in Canada’s second-busiest airport in the fourth quarter, and will provide ramp, passenger and cargo warehousing services to airlines.
Dnata entered the Canadian aviation market by establishing GTA dnata through the acquisition of a 50 per cent stake in GTA Aviation's cargo and ground handling operations at Toronto Pearson International Airport in 2016. Last year, GTA dnata assisted 1.2 million passengers and moved over 90,000 tons of cargo at that airport.
“We are thrilled to expand our network and launch operations in Vancouver,” said Mario D'Urso, GTA Dnata's chairman.
This January, the Emirates Group subsidiary further expanded its footprint in Canada, commencing flight catering operations in Vancouver. The company's new facility at Vancouver International has a capacity of up to 8,000 inflight meals a day.