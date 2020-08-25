1 of 15
Mexico City: The famous "floating gardens" of Xochimilco reopened to visitors after a five-month lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AP
The canals that run through man-made islands created by the Aztecs on what is now the south side of Mexico City provide a popular day trip for tourists, with flat-bottom boats plying the water and mariachis playing music.
Image Credit: AFP
Seeking to reassure people, the borough government cleaned and disinfected the flower-decked boats and docks, and enforced special hygiene rules, but there were few tourists or revelers for the reopening. That contrasts with the crowds in a good year, like 2015, when about 2 million people visited the floating gardens.
Image Credit: AFP
People walk at the Cuemanco canal pier in Xochimilco, a network of canals and floating gardens that is one of Mexico City's top tourist attractions, during its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Image Credit: AFP
The tourism industry in Mexico accounts for 8.7% of the country's gross domestic product, and has been left gasping by the pandemic as both domestic and foreign tourists stay home. Mexico City, which has nearly 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and about 10,000 deaths, is still on the second-highest form of alert.
Image Credit: AFP
Tourism has long been particularly important for , where borough officials have long struggled to defend the islands, known as "chinampas," from encroaching development.| A healthcare worker arrives to a chinampa, or floating garden in Xochimilco.
Image Credit: Reuters
People build houses on the unstable islands, which were created by the Aztecs by laying down woven reed mats, covering them with dirt and planting trees or other plants to root the floating islands to the bottom of the shallow lake.
Image Credit: Reuters
As he poled his boat, known as a "trajinera," through the waterways with a long barge pole, one boatman noted ruefully that even once people feel reassured about Xochimilco health precautions, many Mexico City residents may no longer have the money to do visit because of the pandemic's economic blow.
Image Credit: AP
The borough government sent squads of workers in protective suits through the boats, docks and surrounding markets to spray disinfectant.
Image Credit: AFP
Boat personnel are required to wear face masks and face shields, and to limit crowd size there is a ban on the traditional practice of tying up two boats so passengers can party in larger groups.
Image Credit: AFP
The boats can usually hold about 20 passengers in a pinch, but are now limited to 12 passengers.
Image Credit: AP
The tradition is to order food from vendors in passing boats, eat, drink and listen to mariachi music.
Image Credit: AP
The boats will be allowed to operate only between 9 a.m and 5 p.m. In the market, only every other artisan stall can be open on a given day.
Image Credit: AFP
However, there may be a bright side to Xochimilco's dilemma: With all bars and nightclubs in Mexico City closed due to the pandemic, the boats, floating gardens and nearby market may be one of the few places in the city of almost 9 million inhabitants where revelers can still drink, other than at home.
Image Credit: AFP
With so many people locked up at home for months, there are hopes that many city residents will want to go to Xochimilco and soak up the atmosphere.
Image Credit: AFP