Dubai: Dnata has launched a ‘smart’ freight handling platform for its Dubai operations. The cloud-based platform - called ‘Appointment and Dock Management’ - ensures improved planning, efficient processing and end-to-end transparency of the entire cargo journey.
The programme, which reduces the average freight handling time at dnata’s cargo terminals by more than 60 per cent, is powered by Siemens Logistics and its subsidiary Siemens Digital Logistics. "We are delighted to offer our partners more value by implementing another innovative solution across our Dubai operations," said Bernd Struck, Senior Vice President, UAE Cargo and DWC Airline Services, dnata.
"ADM is a crucial element in our digital transformation programme. It seamlessly integrates into Calogi, our existing trading platform for the air cargo community, which connects over 800 supply chain partners with 2000 users,”
Precision planning
ADM enables freight forwarders to book an appointment with the cargo terminal to deliver and pick up consignments. The system considers multiple parameters – such as shipment characteristics, flight details, vehicle types, and other business-relevant factors - to determine the optimal slot for delivery or acceptance of goods.
The platform also allows terminal operators to see demand in real-time, enabling them to plan the required resources and serve customers just-in-time.