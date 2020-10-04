Smart gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB): The Premium Home Check-in Service enables customers to obtain a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours of testing, at home or any location of their choice in Dubai. Image Credit: GDRFA

DUBAI: Not comfortable with going to a COVID-19 testing centre before you fly? No problem, there’s a solution in Dubai. Marhaba, the airport hospitality service provided by Dubai-based dnata, now provides COVID-19 testing as part of its premium home check-in service. The service costs Dh741 ($194).

The service enables customers to obtain a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours of testing – at home or any location of their choice in Dubai. Customers booking the Premium Home Check-in Service are visited by a team of trained medical professionals who perform a swab test on all passengers ahead of the check-in process. The samples are tested in a lab and the results are shared with customers digitally. All passengers testing negative for COVID-19 receive a medical certificate. The COVID-19 testing services are delivered by Mediclinic, a trusted global healthcare provider.

During the home check-in process, agents also check in travellers for their flights, print their boarding passes (subject to airline approval), weigh and tag their baggage and ensure that they are delivered to the airport and loaded onto the aircraft. All baggage is treated with disinfectant to remove any germs and provide protection from microbes for up to 72 hours. Once customers arrive to the airport, an agent is on-hand to fast-track them through airport formalities. Dnata also offers a chauffeur, airport meet & greet and lounge service. The Premium Home Check-in Service enables customers to obtain a medical certificate within 24 to 48 hours of testing, at home or any location of their choice in Dubai.

All marhaba agents and lounge staff wear a mask, and abide by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers. Marhaba's chauffeurs also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip.

Steve Allen, Divisional Senior Vice President, UAE Airport Operations & Travel, dnata, said: "Our newest service helps passengers enjoy complete peace of mind and a seamless travel experience from their home to the boarding gate. Our trained safety ambassadors look forward to welcoming and delivering service excellence for all travellers at Dubai International."

Marhaba has also recently reopened two of its Airport Lounges at Dubai International's (DXB) Terminal 3 (Concourse B) and Terminal 2. Open 24 hours, each lounge offers Wi-Fi and all-day dining with international cuisine catering to a wide range of dietary and ethnic requirements. A diverse team of dedicated “safety ambassadors” are on hand, who are trained on health and safety protocols. All marhaba agents and lounge staff wear a mask, and abide by social distancing guidelines while assisting passengers. Marhaba's chauffeurs also adhere to safety protocols, and the cars undergo strict disinfecting procedures after each trip.

The lounges offer touchless payment options and frequently undergo increased cleaning and sanitisation with specific focus on high-touch surfaces. To further reduce touchpoints, the buffet has been replaced with individually pre-portioned dining options. Senior travellers and their family member can enjoy the services in designated zones.

Marhaba's Premium Home Check-in Service can be booked on www.marhabaservices.com from Dh714 (inclusive of VAT).