Dubai: Flydubai on Tuesday said it has partnered with Aster DM Healthcare to offer passengers COVID-19 PCR testing at a rate of Dh180 per test.
The offer is available for flydubai passengers travelling from Dubai.Testing is available at 28 Aster hospitals and clinics across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Passengers are required to submit a valid flydubai booking confirmation along with their Emirates ID or passport copy to redeem the offer.
“We have been working hard to give our passengers the confidence and peace of mind that they need when they travel. In this new way of travelling, we recognize that the precautionary measures that are in place result in additional planning and preparation for passengers as well as associated costs,” said Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said in a statement.
The test reports are issued after 48 hours. Passengers who require test results in 24 hours can visit any Aster Hospital branch in Dubai, the Bur Dubai Aster Clinic branch or any Aster Clinic branch in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah or Sharjah, the airline said.
The service is valid for all bookings done through the airline’s website, mobile app, travel agents and other portals.