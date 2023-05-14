Dubai: Dubai carrier flydubai has cancelled its flight operations to the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, Bangladesh, due to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Mocha and the airport’s closure. Flights to Dhaka International Airport are operating as per schedule.
The airline said, “Due to the adverse weather conditions and the temporary closure of Chattogram Airport (CGP), flydubai flights FZ 563/564 have been cancelled on May 14. We will monitor the weather closely and update our flight schedule accordingly.” The airline also cancelled its operations to Chattogram on Saturday.
“We are in touch with our passengers regarding their rebooking options,” it added. Sharjah carrier Air Arabia is not operating flights to Chattogram on Sunday and flights on Monday and Tuesday are booked to capacity, according to information on the airline website. Full-service carriers Emirates and Etihad flights from the UAE to Bangladesh are operating per regular schedule.
The Bay of Bengal’s most powerful cyclone for over a decade was set to make landfall Sunday, with hundreds of thousands evacuated from the coasts of Myanmar and Bangladesh, taking shelter from driving winds and rain. Cyclone Mocha was packing winds of up to 240 kilometres per hour (149 miles per hour), according to the Zoom Earth website, which classed it as a Super Cyclone.