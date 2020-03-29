Emirates advised customers not to respond to phishing emails claiming to offer refunds

Dubai: Customers of Emirates airline have been warned not to respond to the latest scam doing the rounds on the internet, which claims to offer a refund for cancelled flights.

In a statement on its websitet, Emirates confirmed that they are aware of phishing attacks that contain the subject headline “Your flight is cancelled: collect your refund.”

The airline further stated that this type of email was not sent by Emirates.

“Please be careful to protect your personal information and don’t respond or click on links in such emails. The easiest way to detect a fake email is to look at the email address it was sent from.

“All official emails from Emirates are sent from one of these two email addresses: emirates@e.emirates.email or do-not-reply@emirates.email," it explained.

Since March 25, Emirates temporarily suspended all passenger services as per the government’s directive to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Customers with tickets issued on/before March 31 who are affected due to:

Travel ban: Where there is government notification that prohibits travel

Travel advisory: General government advisory against non-essential travel

Quarantine requirements: Mandatory quarantine at origin or destination

Mandatory lockdown: Countries in which government have issued a mandatory lockdown and customers are therefore unable to reach the airport

Flight cancellation: Flights cancelled by Emirates

All the above mentioned are eligible for Rebooking and Travel Voucher options:

Travel voucher for ticket value with a validity of 12 months from date of issue. Customers with flight bookings for travel on or before June 30, 2020 can rebook their flights to any Emirates destination within the same region without a rebooking fee or paying any fare difference.