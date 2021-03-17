Dubai: Cebu Pacific on Wednesday said flight frequencies between Dubai and Manila will not be affected by the Philippine government’s move to limit international arrivals.
Philippines’ largest national flag carrier will continue to fly from Dubai to Manila five times per week, with four return flights weekly from Manila to Dubai, it said in a statement.
In order to prevent the spread of new COVID-19 variants in the country, the international inbound arrivals at the Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will be limited to a maximum of 1,500 passengers from March 18 to April 18, 2021, according to Philippines Civil Aeronautics Board.
In line with the directive, only Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) will be allowed entry back to the Philippines; while entry of foreign nationals and returning overseas Filipinos is temporarily suspended.