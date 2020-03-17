Staying put... Cebu Pacific aircraft at Terminal 3 of Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Cebu Pacific will suspend flights between Dubai and Manila from March 18 until April 14 amid the coronavirus outbreak that has forced many cities to be on lockdown. The low-cost carrier said that in line with the directives from Philippine’s government, all other Cebu Pacific flights will be cancelled from March 19 until April 14.

Passengers on now-cancelled flights have the option to rebook their flights for free or get a full refund.

"Travelers on voluntary cancellation with flights from April 15 to April 30 can avail the free rebooking or travel fund options as well," said a statement. "These options may be processed online via the Manage Booking portal in the Cebu Pacific website."

It added that ticket offices will also be closed from March 19 for the healthy and safety of passengers and personnel.