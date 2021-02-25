Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai will launch flights to Cluj-Napoka in Romania, with twice-weekly services starting March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP).
With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International Airport Cluj (CLJ) , the carrier will serve the Romanian market with a total of 16 weekly flights.
“We first started operating to Bucharest with four flights a week in 2012 - since then, flydubai has more than tripled its operations to the market as demand has grown for commercial and cargo traffic between Romania and the UAE,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.
Ticket rates
Return Business Class fares start from DXB to CLJ are Dh8,000 and Economy are Dh1,100. Return Business Class fares start from CLJ are Dh8,495 and Economy Dh760.