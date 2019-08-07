Reports suggested dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow had been cancelled

A British Airways passenger plane prepares to land at Heathrow Airport in London. Photo for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: Reuters

British Airways cancels flights following IT failure

London: British Airways was forced to cancel some flights to and from London on Wednesday after it suffered "a systems issue".

Reports suggested dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow - Britain's busiest airport - had been cancelled, grounding around 15,000 passengers.

BA declined to confirm how many services had been cancelled.

"We are working as quickly as possible to resolve a systems issue which has resulted in some short-haul cancellations and delays from London airports," the airline said in a statement.

"A number of flights continue to operate," it added, apologising to passengers impacted by the disruption and noting back-up manual systems were being used to keep many services in place.

BA said it was offering customers booked to travel Wednesday on short-haul flights departing from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports the chance to rebook to travel on another day between August 8-13.

Frustrated passengers took to social media to vent their anger and demand answers from BA, while photos shared showed airport terminals filled with stranded travellers.

A Heathrow spokesperson said BA was experiencing "a technical issue with its systems" impacting check-in and departures there.

"We are working to support the BA team and passengers impacted.