Boeing 737 MAX aircraft parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. Image Credit: Reuters

Singapore (Bloomberg): Boeing Co. said it will take “several quarters” to return the 737 Max fleet to the skies following a grounding that has left about 700 planes on the tarmac.

“We are not going to over-stress the system,” Randy Tinseth, Boeing’s vice-president for marketing, said. The manufacturer will first ensure the 400 planes with customers and the 300 more stored in factories are flying again before ramping up production, Tinseth said.

“The process of doing this will take several quarters,” he said.

Complete halt

Boeing suspended production of its best-selling aircraft in January, 10 months after regulators grounded the plane following two fatal crashes linked to a software issue. The company said last week it had discovered another software problem on the plane, but still aims to get the jet flying again by mid-2020 - a deadline it previously said includes room for additional flaws.

The time needed to return the Max fleet to service, before Boeing picks up the pace of production, will do little to ease pressure on Boeing’s suppliers.

One key element of returning the jet to service is training pilots on simulators. While countries like India have advised Boeing to set up simulators locally, Tinseth said existing equipment should cover all training requirements.