Dubai: Flights operated by Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express will be arriving at Terminal 1 of the Abu Dhabi International airport, starting today. The carrier, which is now under the control of Indian conglomerate Tata Group, was moved to Terminal 2 during the pandemic by the Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC) due to congestion.
“Being one of the largest carriers operating out of Abu Dhabi, Air India had been persistently requesting ADAC to allow flights to be operated from Terminal 1, which has better amenities and visibility,” said P.P. Singh, Air India’s Regional Manager. “This is a welcome move and we look forward to working closely with ADAC”
The decision will also allow Air India to restart lounge services for its Business class passengers, said Singh. “With the opening up of skies and now that Air India’s international operations are back up again, we may have more flights out of Abu Dhabi in the near future.”
Air India is looking to win back its long-haul markets after the two-year pandemic disruptions.