Glitch in main server has been rectified, says airline spokesperson

Air India flights are grounded due to a technical glitch Image Credit: Social media

The operations of India’s flag carrier, Air India, hit some turbulence this Saturday due to a glitch in its server. All the airline’s flights across the globe were affected, with social media users taking to Twitter to vent their frustration.

The glitch has now been rectified, said CMD Air India Ashwani Lohani.

One user, R Vasundara, posted a picture of a crowded Mumbai airport, labelling the whole incident a nightmare.

Another user with the handle Priyam expressed anger at the failure with operations, saying What to expect if that’s the condition of a national carrier.

Priyanka Gulati posted a video of a crowded airport, calling the process a waste of time.

After hours at the the Chandigarh airport and under threat of missing a connecting flight, Twitter user Mukhtiar Singh uses social media to ask authorities for answers. He writes: "Hi Authorities what’s happening. I am on the Chandigarh airport with family from 5:30 am waiting for flight to delhi and then From delhi to london. It’s a real shame authorities are not updating us what’s happening."