Air France Industries management team have also relocated with the team to the new office

Air France and KLM aircraft at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport. Air France KLM Group has formally inaugurated its new regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Air France KLM Group has formally inaugurated its new regional headquarters at Dubai Airport Freezone.

The Air France KLM team relocated to the new offices in Dubai Airport Freezone on 1st November 2020. The entire regional team is now based at the new offices, including general management, human resources, finance, commercial, UAE country management and regional sales support.

In addition, Air France Industries management team have also relocated with the team, from the former offices at the Al Shoala Complex in Deira, to the new DAFZA location which is designed to support the group’s sustainability goals.

“The inauguration of the group’s new headquarters at the heart of the world’s leading aviation sector is an affirmation of Dubai’s strategic position. It highlights Dubai’s ability to continue its growth and overcome challenges by attracting global players in the sector,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airport Freezone Authority (DAFZA) and President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

The new ‘flex work office’ provides a more flexible and relaxed workplace with fewer fixed stations and offices. This allows people more freedom to work in a more relaxed environment, as the team continues to move back safely to the office from the remote working format. Most importantly, Air France KLM aims to make the new office part of the sustainability programme, which is at the top of the group’s global agenda, and to contribute to its social responsibility activities and reduce the carbon footprint. This forms part of its commitment to the vision of a sustainable industry, which values and respects the environment.