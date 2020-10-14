Dubai: Budget airline Air Arabia said it would resume directs flights between Sharjah and Ukraine’s capital Kiev starting from October 25.
The flights to Kiev will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Customers can book their direct flights by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or through travel agencies, Air Arabia said in a statement.
The announcement comes a day after the airline said it planned to resume a full schedule of passenger flights from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, starting October 15.
The airline has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking.