Farnborough: Mubadala-backed aerospace engineering and leasing solutions provider Sanad announced Wednesday it inked an agreement with Airbus to provide MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) services for engines powering the jet manufacturer’s aircraft.

The partnership involves providing MRO services for engines powering Airbus single-aisle aircraft, such as the A320 and A321, and wide-body aircraft, including the A330.

Sanad said in a statement that this agreement covers the Rolls Royce Trent 700, International Aero Engines V2500-A5, and CFM LEAP-1A engines.

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Head of UAE Clusters at Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform, said, “The agreement with Airbus is an extension of Sanad’s longstanding strategic alliances with the world’s leading aerospace companies.”

Abdulla added, “It reflects the unwavering confidence of global aerospace leaders in Sanad’s engineering and technical capabilities, which has positioned it to significantly impact the global aviation sector from its base in Abu Dhabi.”

Sanad said the agreement was formalised at the Farnborough International Airshow, in the presence of Ali Abdulla, and was signed by Amer Siddiqui, Sanad Group Chairman, and Mikail Houari, President of Airbus Africa and Middle East.

Mansoor Janahi, Sanad’s Managing Director and Group CEO, said, “This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering world-class MRO services and solidifies our position as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry.”

Sanad is said to be one of the largest and only independent service providers of Rolls-Royce Trent 700 engines globally.

Additionally, it operates the only V2500 (produced by International Aero Engines) full overhaul shop in the Middle East and is the first and only non-OEM LEAP Engine MRO centre in the SAMENA region.