Dubai: Etihad Airways offers 50 per cents discount on selected routes. The sale will run from 10pm, November 29 and will end at midnight, December 1, for travel until June, 14 2022. Guests can also book now, and change their flights later with no additional costs.
In the airline’s 50 hour sale, guests can fly to any of Etihad’s select destinations, such as London, Barcelona, Doha, Rome and Singapore, with fares starting as low as Dh695 in Economy and Dh2,495 in Business.
Travellers wishing to explore the Eternal City, Rome in Etihad’s Business suites can avail offers from Dh9,995, or travel in Economy from Dh1,795. Economy fares to Amman and Colombo start at Dh995.