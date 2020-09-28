Dubai: Abu Dhabi's EPI is expanding its manufacturing capabilities to support the Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The precision engineering entity will machine aluminium trailing edge ribs for use in the aircraft, and have dedicated assembly lines at its Abu Dhabi facility.
The processed parts will go through EPI’s surface treatment plant. Established in April last year, the plant is part of a collaboration between Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun), Boeing Defense, Space & Security (Boeing) and EPI, to build a chemical processing plant that would ramp up its existing production capabilities. The intention is to move beyond machining and into aircraft assembly for aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).
Since entering service in 2011, the 787 has flown on more than 1,900 routes and made 300 plus new non-stop routes. Khalid Al Breiki, President – Mission Support, EDGE, said: “In recent years, the UAE has significantly amplified its domestic manufacturing capabilities and the opportunities facilitated by Tawazun - between Boeing and EPI - contributes to this rapidly growing infrastructure.
“Our continued relationship with Boeing is symbolic of the partnerships we build and value."
Earlier this year, EPI became a key regional manufacturer of Airbus aircraft parts. The company’s capabilities span engineering, production, surface and heat treatment, machining, coating, repairing and tooling.