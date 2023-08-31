Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi airport’s latest terminal is set to begin operations in early November 2023, it was announced on Thursday.
Terminal A, known as Midfield Terminal Building during the construction phase, covers 742,000 square meters of built-up area, and will be able to accommodate up to 45 million passengers per year – processing 11,000 travellers per hour and operating 79 aircraft at any given time.
The terminal boasts a range of interconnected biometric systems that will offer passengers a seamless, digitised journey from pre-travel to boarding gate, facilitated by self-service kiosks, streamlined security checkpoints and state-of-the-art baggage handling systems.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “As Abu Dhabi’s new gateway to the world, Terminal A is an embodiment of Abu Dhabi Airports’ commitment to support the emirate’s sustainable economic development. The opening of the facility, which is on par with the largest and grandest on our planet, turns over a new page in Abu Dhabi’s 55-year aviation history. A beacon of modernity and sophistication, it be a will be a pivotal driver for our emirate’s growth by spurring tourism and trade.”
Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “Terminal A underscores our dedication to providing our international passengers and partners with a premium airport experience. The terminal exemplifies our commitment to excellence and offering exceptional services that meet the evolving priorities of today’s travellers. Through leveraging the latest technologies, Abu Dhabi’s reimagined airport experience will offer a seamless passenger journey, fostering connectivity, interactions, business, trade and tourism, all of which are essential elements in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position on the world stage.”
The architecture of Terminal A has won international design awards and adds an architectural landmark to Abu Dhabi’s cityscape. Blending modern, lightweight aesthetics with functionality, the building’s glass exterior maximises natural light while creating a civic space inside the terminal. In line with the UAE’s sustainability aspirations and targets, the building features energy-efficient lighting, advanced Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) systems and has incorporated sustainable materials in its construction. A fully integrated solar photovoltaic system on Terminal A car park roof currently powers a three-megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, saving nearly 5,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.