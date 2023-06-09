ASSA ABLOY is set to make a significant move in the third quarter of 2023, consolidating all offices in the UAE into one single facility. The move is part of the company’s continued efforts to streamline its operations and enhance its customer value proposition.

According to Mauro Felice, SVP & Head of MEIIA, “This marks a significant milestone for our company, and we are excited about the opportunities it presents for our business and customers. Our new facility will bring together all our brands and divisions, including Opening Solutions, HID, Global Solutions and Entrance Systems under one roof, which will facilitate greater collaboration, communication, and innovation.”

With ASSA ABLOY’s shared commitment to sustainability, the new facility has been designed with energy efficiency and eco-friendliness in mind. It features the latest in green building technologies and will reduce its carbon footprint, demonstrating the commitment to the environment and the communities it serves. Furthermore, the new facility will also house one of the largest door factories in the region, allowing the company to manufacture products on site and provide customers with an even faster and more efficient service.

ASSA ABLOY uses the latest technology and materials to create doors that are not only functional and secure but also aesthetically pleasing, complementing the design of any building.

In addition to its eco-friendly design, the new facility will feature a state-of-the-art showroom showcasing all of ASSA ABLOY’s products, from digital door locks to access control systems and security doors. The showroom has been designed to provide customers with the ultimate experience when it comes to security solutions. The showroom has been designed to provide customers with the ultimate experience when it comes to security solutions. ASSA ABLOY’s team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions customers may have and provide expert advice on how to secure their property.

“We would like to invite everyone to come and experience our new showroom firsthand. Our team is excited to showcase our products and help customers understand how they can benefit their homes or businesses,” says Felice.