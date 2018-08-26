Dubai: Aramex, the Dubai-listed logistics company, announced on Sunday that its Saudi division is entering into a partnership with Al Dawaa Medical Services, the owner of Al Dawaa Pharmacies.

The agreement aims to expand Aramex’s presence in Saudi Arabia, provide new services to the e-commerce sector in the Kingdom, and extend services to Al Dawaa Pharmacies’ clients.

The first phase of the partnership will allow Aramex to launch service centres within 20 branches of Al Dawaa Pharmacies, while the second phase will see the company expand to hundreds of branches.