New chip marks a shift away from Intel technology that has driven the brains of Macs

The new chips, unveiled in a webcast event on Tuesday, will make it far easier for the millions of apps currently available for iPhones to migrate to Macs, which have been overshadowed by smart phones. Image Credit: Screengrab

Image Credit: Apple / Screengrab

Apple Inc on Tuesday introduced a MacBook Air notebook and other computers with the first Apple-designed microprocessor, called the M1, a move that will tie its Macs and iPhones closer together technologically.

Thew new MacBook Air notebook and other computers will come with the first Apple-designed microprocessor, called the M1.

The new chip marks a shift away from Intel Corp technology that has driven the electronic brains of Mac computers for nearly 15 years.

It is a boon for Apple computers, which are overshadowed by the company's iPhone but still rack up tens of billions of dollars in sales per year.

Macbook Air from $999

Apple hopes developers now will create families of apps that work on both computers and phones. The MacBook Air will start at $999, the same as its predecessor, and have up to twice the battery life, Apple said.

$1,299 for Macbook Pro, $699 for Mac Mini

The M1 will also power the MacBook Pro notebook, which starts at $1299, and its $699 Mac Mini computer, which comes without a monitor.

The Mini is targeted at engineers and scientists because of artificial intelligence capabilities of the new chip that usually requires a graphics chip from Nvidia Corp or AMD. The new products will be available from next week, executives said. Shares of Apple were up about 0.2% as the event ended.

The new Mac Mini computer, which starts from $699.

Efficient, fast

In June, Apple said it would begin outfitting Macs with its own chips, building on its decade-long history of designing processors for its iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches. Apple executives said on Tuesday that the M1 was intended to be efficient as well as fast, to improve battery life, and that Apple's newest version of its operating system was tuned to the processor.

Apple's phone chips draw on computing architecture technology from Arm Ltd and manufactured by outside partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp, or TSMC.

Microsoft Corp and Qualcomm Corp have been working together for four years to bring Arm-based Windows laptops to market, with major manufacturers such as Lenovo Group Ltd, Asustek Computer and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd offering machines.

Image Credit: Apple / Screengrab

But for both Microsoft and Apple, the true test will be software developers. Apple is hoping that the massive group of iPhone developers will embrace the new Macs, which will share a common 64-bit Arm computing architecture with the iPhone and be able to use similar apps.