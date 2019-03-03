There hasn’t been much top-down direction from the state when it comes to the economy this decade, but there are good reasons to think that’s going to change. The first is greater awareness that the tech sector’s growth this decade has led to some behaviours that need to be reined in, whether it be disingenuous political ads on Facebook or the spread of misinformation on social media more generally. The second is the political cycle turning from Republicans back to Democrats, whose agenda is likely to favour more government involvement in the economy than we currently have. And the third is two catalysts that could drive fear and a sense of urgency for government action.