Qatar’s daily production amounts to 600,000 barrels and can reach 800,000—900,000 barrels as a maximum, of which 200,000 barrels is for domestic consumption. Therefore, such a quantity is not effective and even in case it stopped it production, it would be still easy to cover its share by any one of the three Gulf countries, For example, Iran’s exit, which exports more than 2.5 million barrels a day, had limited impact and the resultant gap was bridged. This means plugging the 450,000 barrel gap is an issue not worth considering.