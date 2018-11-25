The US has an annual $30 billion (Dh110 billion) black hole in lost employees every year, as millennials climb the ranks. While the UAE has long been considered an attractive proposition for talent, it’s not immune to meeting that need of providing additional incentives to make them stay. A study by the Bureau of Labour Statistics predicts that gig workers will represent 43 per cent of the workforce by 2020, which makes it abundantly clear what this generation want from their working lives isn’t the hefty paycheck as it was before — it’s independence.