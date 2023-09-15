With the launch of our whitepaper, Preparing supply chains for the future, DP World is creating a blueprint that aims to transform global logistics. At the centre of that transformation is innovation.

Evolving the logistics sector is not just about the sector itself, but broader global dynamics. The impact of high-profile incidents like the EverGiven blockage of the Suez Canal or semi-conductor supply chain issues of the past three years have shown the fragility of global trade. But it was global trade that has lifted nearly 1 billion people out of extreme poverty in the past 30 years.

Geopolitical tensions, climate change and its effects on universal issues such as food security means our supply chains are more fragile. Having agility and resilience in our supply chains means it is a sector constantly needing to evolve.

The leadership of governments across the GCC has consistently developed proactive long-term plans that enhance and evolve the widest array of sectors and industries to navigate global challenges. The Saudi Vision 2030 and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) represent comprehensive social and economic plans that create a path for long-term developmental growth to make Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, global partners and economic hubs that support the world.

That overarching planning has quickly made the GCC an ideal testbed for pioneering technologies and Internet of Things (IoT) proof-of-concepts that could revolutionise the way global logistics work.

While technologies like automation are playing an essential role in creating efficiencies in international supply chains, DP World is more than a global logistics provider. As a trade enabler, we understand the importance of connecting businesses and people in the developed and developing world.

For example, we launched a global wholesale e-commerce platform, DUBUY.com that connects Dubai with major markets across the Middle East and Africa. With more than 1,000 registered customers and 2,000 vendors, it is a platform that brings buyers and sellers together with a single window for cross-border transactions, payment and delivery.

Getting coffee through

DUBUY.com played an instrumental role in enabling local coffee farmers in Rwanda to export their coffee beans around the world. In light of challenges Dukundekawa Coffee was facing around maintaining the freshness of its coffee beans, we connected Africa’s Fine Coffee Association via DUBUY.com with package solutions developer Swiss Pac. The customised packaging solution now sees Dukundekawa Cooperative export its coffee around the world.

We continue driving significant business growth in the region by delivering end-to-end solutions that satisfy cargo owner requirements for greater supply chain efficiency, transparency, resilience and sustainability.

The Landmark Group is a prime example of optimising supply chains while driving customer loyalty through the use of JAFZA’s smart trade tools. As a leading retailer in the MENA region and India, Landmark is continuing to grow, driven in part by the smart services. It leverages the JAFZA app providing integrated connectivity with many back-end systems to create a more efficient operating model.

These initiatives stem from our ability in the GCC to take risks and search for innovative alternatives in the way we approach the world of logistics. We are committed to tackling the challenges associated with global trade, food security and sustainability through enhancing international supply chains.

It is thanks to the long-term, strategic planning of the region’s leadership that we are in a position to reimagine the future of global trade.

Abdulla Bin Damithan The writer is CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC.

Abdulla Bin Damithan