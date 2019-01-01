The current pension comes with a legacy issue of a “pay-as-you-go” system, where individuals contribute a fixed percentage out of their salaries towards an ambiguous pension payout in the future. As a result, and unless pension money is being invested in instruments providing phenomenal returns — junks bonds and co — there is no doubt that the pension will continue to have a cash-flow gap every few years as additional individuals are subscribed to the current pension and others get phased out from contribution to receipt.