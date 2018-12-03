The US agreed to refrain for 90 days from implementing additional tariffs on $200 billion (Dh735 billion) of imports from China. In return, China promised to use the time to make progress in three areas of concern to the US and other countries: relaxing an array of non-tariff barriers, including joint-venture requirements, that result in forced transfers of technology, operational models and other proprietary information and business practices; combating intellectual property theft and other cyber interferences; and reducing the bilateral trade surplus by importing “very substantial” quantities of certain goods from the US.