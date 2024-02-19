Al Maya Group, a pioneer in the FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) sector, is set to make a resounding impact at the prestigious 29th edition of Gulfood, the world’s largest annual food and beverage sourcing event. With the theme Real Food, Real Business Gulfood 2024 is scheduled to take place from February 19 to 23 at the renowned Dubai World Trade Centre, estimated to be participated by over 5,500 exhibitors from over 190 countries across the world.

Building on the success of its participation in Gulfood 2023, Al Maya Group is geared up to showcase its latest brand acquisition, diverse existing product range, and strategic expansion plans. Established in the year 1982 by pioneering businessman, late L K Pagarani, Al Maya Group is a prominent FMCG distribution company operating across the GCC regions and having grocery retail stores in the UAE and Oman. With a robust portfolio of leading regional and international brands, the group is committed to delivering quality products and innovative solutions to consumers.

The group’s booth at the exhibition centre will be a hub of activity, featuring an array of cutting-edge products, the presence of industry leaders, and engagement with esteemed visitors. The key highlights for Gulfood 2024 will be as follows:

1. New brands acquisition: Al Maya Group will unveil its latest addition of reputed brands to its portfolio in the FMCG category.

2. Strategic expansion: Building on its successful history and robust presence in the GCC region, including the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and India. Al Maya Group will outline its strategic plans for further expansion and market dominance.

3. Technological advancements: Emphasising its commitment to staying at the forefront of technology, Al Maya Group will showcase advancements in its digital capabilities. The group’s use of state-of-the-art technology in sales, distribution, merchandising and logistics will be highlighted, underscoring its dedication to enhancing customer service and operational efficiency.

4. International partnerships: Al Maya Group will present its continued efforts in fostering strong relationships with leading international and regional brands. The group’s representation of renowned names across various categories will be showcased, illustrating its commitment to providing quality products to consumers.

5. Retail excellence: With over 50 strategically located retail stores across the UAE and Oman, Al Maya Group’s retail presence will be highlighted as a testament to its commitment to delivering excellence in the consumer shopping experience.

6. Infrastructure investment: The group’s substantial investments in infrastructure development, including cutting-edge warehousing facilities, will be outlined, showcasing its commitment to operational excellence.

7. Commitment to sustainability: Al Maya Group will underscore its commitment to sustainability practices in line with global trends. Initiatives aimed at reducing the environmental footprint of its operations will be showcased.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, expresses his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, “Gulfood is an important event as it brings together industry professionals from all around the globe. It is an ideal platform to network, establish new partnerships, and explore new avenues for business growth. We are thrilled to participate in the Gulfood once again, a platform that allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation, growth, and excellence in the FMCG sector.

"We look forward to engage with industry leaders, partners, and visitors from around the world during this dynamic five-day event.