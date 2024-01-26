“As the Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group in the UAE, I was privileged to witness and be a part of the strong bilateral trade relationship that flourished between the UAE and India. This relationship is built on the foundation of mutual respect, trust, and strategic partnerships and has strengthened over years,” says Kamal Vachani.
“Promoting and investing in key sectors in both countries can significantly enhance bilateral trade. In the UAE, there is a growing demand for affordable and quality consumer goods and services, and Indian businesses can cater to this demand by expanding their operations as well as investing in key sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. Similarly, the UAE has also identified India’s potential in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and agriculture, which can open up new avenues for trade and investments.”
Al Maya, a strong player in the retail industry in the UAE, imports various FMCG products from India. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE has significantly contributed to the growth of trade.
“While we strive to expand our imports from India, we also explore new opportunities in the UAE and look at strengthening our partnerships in the region. I am optimistic about the bright future ahead and I look forward to playing a significant role in enhancing the UAE-India trade partnership,” Vachani says.
Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the UAE and Oman, in addition to other businesses.
Al Maya FMCG Company is the FMCG distribution arm of Al Maya group. Today, it has a well-structured distribution network across the GCC region, representing renowned multinational and regional brands.
“The group’s vision is to be the most admired FMCG distribution company in the GCC region,” says Vachani.