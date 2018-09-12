Dubai: Al Masaood Automobiles, authorised distributor in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Western Region for Nissan, Infiniti and Renault had received triple regional awards earlier this year.

It won the Best Sales Performance award from Renault in April for achieving the highest sales growth in 2017, the Exemplary Performance in Sales and Customer Experience in FY17 from Nissan in May for increasing its market share and showcasing impressive standards in car care and customer service across the region, and The Highest Growth Across I/MEA Market from Infiniti in June.

Al Masaood Automobiles noted that its successes were built on strategies that create an efficient and effective integrated business environment and develop highly skilled and productive workforce.